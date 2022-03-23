S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 21932.18 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 142.17 points or 0.64% today to 21932.18

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Off 0.64% from its record close of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 17.74% from its 52-week low of 18628.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 17.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.64% from its 2022 closing high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 6.76% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 709.34 points or 3.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

