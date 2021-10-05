S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.65% Higher at 20183.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 131.18 points or 0.65% today to 20183.43

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.06% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.06% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 29.54% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.06% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 16.42% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2750.07 points or 15.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1726ET