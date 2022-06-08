S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 20792.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 135.78 points or 0.65% today to 20792.43

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 5.86% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.55% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.86% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.55% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 430.41 points or 2.03%

