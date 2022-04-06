Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 21788.60 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 142.23 points or 0.65% today to 21788.60


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 297.00 points or 1.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.49% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.06% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 565.76 points or 2.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1735ET

