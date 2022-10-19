Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 18674.40 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 123.78 points or 0.66% today to 18674.40


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 15.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 15.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.57% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.45% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.57% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 2548.44 points or 12.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1727ET

