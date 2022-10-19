S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 18674.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 123.78 points or 0.66% today to 18674.40
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 15.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 2.57% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 11.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.25%
--Year-to-date it is down 2548.44 points or 12.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-19-22 1727ET