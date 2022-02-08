Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 21377.18 -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 141.68 points or 0.67% today to 21377.18


--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 1.80% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.80% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.37% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 16.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.74% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 4.06% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 154.34 points or 0.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 21377.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.03% Higher at 52294.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pADRs End Higher, Danske Bank Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 88149.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 89.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:01pTSX climbs to 3-week high as financial shares rise
RE
05:00pWall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
RE
04:51pTSX climbs to 3-week high as financial shares rise
RE
03:23pWall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
4Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS