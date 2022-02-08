S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 21377.18 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 141.68 points or 0.67% today to 21377.18

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 1.80% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.80% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.37% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 16.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.74% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 4.06% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 154.34 points or 0.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

