S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 20693.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 140.54 points or 0.68% today to 20693.79

--Largest one day point gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 0.61% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 32.82% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 19.36% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 3260.43 points or 18.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1726ET