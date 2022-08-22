S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 19974.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 136.46 points or 0.68% today to 19974.92

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 290.45 points or 1.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.56% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.98% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.56% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.98% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 1247.92 points or 5.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1743ET