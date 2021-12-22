S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 21070.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 145.18 points or 0.69% today to 21070.05
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 531.83 points or 2.59% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
--Off 3.21% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Off 3.21% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 21.53% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 19.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.21% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 21.53% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.98%
--Year-to-date it is up 3636.69 points or 20.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
