S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 18972.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 131.80 points or 0.69% today to 18972.68

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.10% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 14.10% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.51% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.10% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.51% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 2250.16 points or 10.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1736ET