S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 21058.18 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 146.98 points or 0.69% today to 21058.18

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 479.27 points or 2.23% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Off 3.26% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.26% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 21.46% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.23% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 164.66 points or 0.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET