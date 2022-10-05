Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 19235.09 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 135.90 points or 0.70% today to 19235.09


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 12.91% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.91% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.06% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.91% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.06% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1987.75 points or 9.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1729ET

