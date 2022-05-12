S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 19699.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 138.20 points or 0.70% today to 19699.05

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 1485.90 points or 7.01% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 10.81% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Off 10.81% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.94% from its 52-week low of 19135.81 hit Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Rose 2.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.81% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 1523.79 points or 7.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

