S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 20172.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 150.96 points or 0.75% today to 20172.34

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 197.42 points or 0.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 8.67% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 8.67% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.67% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 1050.50 points or 4.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1734ET