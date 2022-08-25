Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 20172.34 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 150.96 points or 0.75% today to 20172.34


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 197.42 points or 0.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 8.67% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 8.67% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.67% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 1050.50 points or 4.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1734ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.29% to 99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 20172.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.58% Higher at 47724.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 142777.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX gains for third day as financials rebound
RE
04:38pStocks rise, U.S. bond yields ease ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 1.67% to 12639.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 1.41% to 4199.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.98% to 33291.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
3Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
4Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
5TESLA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS