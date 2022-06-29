S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 19078.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 144.10 points or 0.75% today to 19078.64
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 179.68 points or 0.93% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 13.62% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year
--Off 13.62% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 1.93% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.62% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 1.93% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.96%
--Year-to-date it is down 2144.20 points or 10.10%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
