S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 19078.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 144.10 points or 0.75% today to 19078.64

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 179.68 points or 0.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 13.62% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 13.62% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.93% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.62% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.93% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 2144.20 points or 10.10%

