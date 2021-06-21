S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.78% Higher at 20156.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 156.77 points or 0.78% today to 20156.36

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 0.37% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 32.70% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 29.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.37% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.26% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 2723.00 points or 15.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 1724ET