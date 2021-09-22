S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.78% Higher at 20401.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 157.20 points or 0.78% today to 20401.49
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 246.95 points or 1.23% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
--Off 2.02% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Off 2.02% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 30.94% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 28.98% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.02% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 17.68% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%
--Year-to-date it is up 2968.13 points or 17.03%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
