Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.78% Higher at 20401.49 -- Data Talk

09/22/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 157.20 points or 0.78% today to 20401.49

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 246.95 points or 1.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Off 2.02% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 2.02% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 30.94% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.02% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 17.68% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 2968.13 points or 17.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1724ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.20% to 87.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.78% Higher at 20401.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 112282.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.00% Higher at 51338.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 74750.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:05pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,401.49
RE
04:40pCELESTICA : TSX notches biggest gain in two months as China jitters ebb
RE
04:08pADRs End Higher; WiMi, BioNTech Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
03:25pDow Jones Industrial Average : Oil prices settle up on U.S. stocks draw, rising fuel demand
RE
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.29% Higher at 4150.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon,' rate hike next year
2Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
3The calm before the storm?
4Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Burberry, FedEx, Hershey, Micron T..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS