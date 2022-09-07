Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 19241.44 -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 153.29 points or 0.80% today to 19241.44


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.88% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.88% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.98% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.88% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.98% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1981.40 points or 9.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1746ET

HOT NEWS