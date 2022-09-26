S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 18327.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 153.94 points or 0.83% today to 18327.04

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1235.34 points or 6.31% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 17.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 10.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.02% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 2895.80 points or 13.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

