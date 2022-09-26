Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 18327.04 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 153.94 points or 0.83% today to 18327.04


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1235.34 points or 6.31% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 17.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 10.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.02% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 2895.80 points or 13.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1745ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:46pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 138148.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.29% Lower at 44808.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 18327.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.97% to 105.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pWall Street waters choppy amid negative macro 'tsunami'
RE
05:09pTSX hits 18-month low as energy shares slide
RE
05:03pS.Korean inflation expectations fall for a second month in Sept
RE
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.60% to 10802.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pS&P 500 Falls 1.03% to 3655.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
2Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
3China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
4Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony
5Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire

HOT NEWS