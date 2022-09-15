S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.84% Lower at 19560.16 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 165.98 points or 0.84% today to 19560.16

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.44% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 11.44% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.72% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.44% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.72% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 1662.68 points or 7.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1735ET