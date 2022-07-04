S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 19028.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 167.50 points or 0.89% today to 19028.86

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.85% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 13.85% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.67% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.85% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.67% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2193.98 points or 10.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

