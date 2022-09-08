S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 19413.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 171.56 points or 0.89% today to 19413.00

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 324.85 points or 1.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.11% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Up 5.91% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.91% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 1809.84 points or 8.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

