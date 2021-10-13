S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 20618.47 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 181.35 points or 0.89% today to 20618.47

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 566.22 points or 2.82% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 15, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 15, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.97% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 32.33% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.97% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 18.93% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 3185.11 points or 18.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1724ET