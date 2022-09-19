S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 19562.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 176.50 points or 0.91% today to 19562.38

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 11.43% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.73% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 1660.46 points or 7.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1736ET