Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 19562.38 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 176.50 points or 0.91% today to 19562.38


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 11.43% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.73% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 1660.46 points or 7.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pJudge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.004% to 101.49. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 19562.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Higher at 46793.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.10% Higher at 150262.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:40pNot so calm before the storm
RE
04:37pTreasury yields jump before Fed meeting, dollar gains
RE
04:37pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.76% to 11535.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.69% to 3899.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
4Virios Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Study of I..
5Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..

HOT NEWS