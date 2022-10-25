S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 19097.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 178.61 points or 0.94% today to 19097.01

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 517.72 points or 2.79% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 13.54% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 13.54% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.54% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 2125.83 points or 10.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

