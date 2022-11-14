S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.94% Lower at 19921.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 189.70 points or 0.94% today to 19921.81
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 9.80% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 9.42% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 8.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.55%
--Year-to-date it is down 1301.03 points or 6.13%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
