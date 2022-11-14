Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.94% Lower at 19921.81 -- Data Talk

11/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 189.70 points or 0.94% today to 19921.81


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 9.80% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.80% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.42% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.80% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.42% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 1301.03 points or 6.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1730ET

Latest news
05:59pSOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:59pArmada Acquisition Corp. I : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pPhunware, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pSiga Technologies Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pTCV ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:59pNATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:59pBROAD STREET REALTY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:59pPERASO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:59pTROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:59pACER THERAPEUTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures decline on cautious Fed tone on inflation
2Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Bank of America, Global Payments...
4As regulators scrutinise FTX, investor focus swings to Crypto.com
5QUOTIENT LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..

HOT NEWS