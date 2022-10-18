Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Higher at 18798.18 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 177.16 points or 0.95% today to 18798.18


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 471.83 points or 2.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.89% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.25% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.89% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.25% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 2424.66 points or 11.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1730ET

