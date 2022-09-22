Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19002.68 -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 181.86 points or 0.95% today to 19002.68


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 559.70 points or 2.86% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 13.97% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.97% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.68% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.97% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.68% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 2220.16 points or 10.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1736ET

