S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19088.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 182.58 points or 0.95% today to 19088.27

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 13.58% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.58% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.14% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.58% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.14% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2134.57 points or 10.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1747ET