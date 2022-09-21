Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19184.54 -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 184.15 points or 0.95% today to 19184.54


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 377.84 points or 1.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.14% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 13.14% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.14% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 2038.30 points or 9.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19184.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.16% Lower at 46992.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 146941.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.76% to 102.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:16p'Fear gauge' futures signals U.S. stock selling crescendo
RE
04:59pWall Street slumps as investors absorb hawkish Fed rate message
RE
04:48pTSX hits a 2-week low as Fed projections rattle investors
RE
04:40pKeep your hiking boots on
RE
04:38pStocks gyrate, dollar gains as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Russian President Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation'
3Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee Lauder...
4Stocks sink, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats amp up Fed jitters
5Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing

HOT NEWS