S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19184.54 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 184.15 points or 0.95% today to 19184.54

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 377.84 points or 1.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.14% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 13.14% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.14% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 2038.30 points or 9.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1735ET