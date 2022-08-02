Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19505.33 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 187.59 points or 0.95% today to 19505.33


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.42% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.42% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1717.51 points or 8.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1744ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19505.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.11% Higher at 103361.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.02% Lower at 46902.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 118691.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.87% to 98.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:19pSouth Korea FX reserves increase in July after four months of decline
RE
05:02pTSX gives back some recent gains as resource shares fall
RE
04:49pWall Street dips, dollar gains on economic, geopolitical concerns
RE
04:48pAirbnb's moderate bookings forecast disappoints investors, shares slide
RE
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.16% to 12348.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion
2Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
3Semiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount
4An interesting opportunity in the real estate sector
5OCI N : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income of $528 Million..

HOT NEWS