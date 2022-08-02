S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 19505.33 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 187.59 points or 0.95% today to 19505.33

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.42% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.42% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1717.51 points or 8.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

