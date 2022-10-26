S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 19279.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 182.75 points or 0.96% today to 19279.76

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 700.47 points or 3.77% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 12.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.71% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.90% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 1943.08 points or 9.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

