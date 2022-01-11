S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 21274.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 202.49 points or 0.96% today to 21274.81

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.27% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Off 2.27% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.71% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.12% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 51.97 points or 0.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1738ET