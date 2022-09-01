Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 19142.72 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 188.09 points or 0.97% today to 19142.72


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1029.62 points or 5.10% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 13.33% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.33% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.44% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.33% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.44% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2080.12 points or 9.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET

