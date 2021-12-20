S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 20538.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 200.97 points or 0.97% today to 20538.22

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 230.94 points or 1.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 5.65% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 5.65% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.46% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.65% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.46% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 3104.86 points or 17.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

