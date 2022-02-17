Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 21176.33 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:47pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 207.31 points or 0.97% today to 21176.33


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 326.22 points or 1.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.72% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 2.72% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 17.25% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 15.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.98% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 3.08% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.51 points or 0.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1746ET

