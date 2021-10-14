S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 20819.94 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 201.47 points or 0.98% today to 20819.94

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 767.69 points or 3.83% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 15, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 15, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.01% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 33.63% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.01% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 20.09% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 3386.58 points or 19.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

