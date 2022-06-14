S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.98% Lower at 19548.51 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 194.05 points or 0.98% today to 19548.51

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1379.70 points or 6.59% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 11.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 21, 2021

--Off 11.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.49% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 1674.33 points or 7.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1739ET