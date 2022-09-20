S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.99% Lower at 19368.69 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 193.69 points or 0.99% today to 19368.69

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 12.31% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.67% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.31% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.67% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 1854.15 points or 8.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1734ET