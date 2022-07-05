S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 18834.16 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 194.70 points or 1.02% today to 18834.16

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.73% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 14.73% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.63% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.73% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.63% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2388.68 points or 11.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1736ET