S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 20905.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 213.06 points or 1.03% today to 20905.28

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 5.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.41% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 8.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.76% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 317.56 points or 1.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

