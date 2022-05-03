Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 20905.28 -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 213.06 points or 1.03% today to 20905.28


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 5.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.41% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 8.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.76% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 317.56 points or 1.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1737ET

