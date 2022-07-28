Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 19456.71 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 202.15 points or 1.05% today to 19456.71


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 484.03 points or 2.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.91% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 11.91% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.15% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.91% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.15% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.16%

--Year-to-date it is down 1766.13 points or 8.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1734ET

