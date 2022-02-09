Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.06% Higher at 21604.19 -- Data Talk

02/09/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 227.01 points or 1.06% today to 21604.19


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 368.69 points or 1.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 0.75% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.62% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 17.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.16% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 381.35 points or 1.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1741ET

HOT NEWS