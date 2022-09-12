S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 19987.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 213.89 points or 1.08% today to 19987.23

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 899.08 points or 4.71% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.51% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.05% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.51% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.05% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 1235.61 points or 5.82%

