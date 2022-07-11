S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.08% Lower at 18816.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 206.06 points or 1.08% today to 18816.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 246.37 points or 1.29% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 14.81% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Up 0.53% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 2406.04 points or 11.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

