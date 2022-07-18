S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.09% Higher at 18595.62 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 201.17 points or 1.09% today to 18595.62

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 266.56 points or 1.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 15.81% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 15.81% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.81% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 2627.22 points or 12.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

