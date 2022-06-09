S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.10% Lower at 20563.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 228.54 points or 1.10% today to 20563.89

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 364.32 points or 1.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 6.90% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Off 6.90% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.39% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 2.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.90% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.39% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 658.95 points or 3.10%

