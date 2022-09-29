S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.11% Lower at 18441.84 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 207.08 points or 1.11% today to 18441.84

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 16.50% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 16.50% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.73% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.50% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.60%

--Year-to-date it is down 2781.00 points or 13.10%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1728ET