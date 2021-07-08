S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 20061.21 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 229.39 points or 1.13% today to 20061.21

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 238.82 points or 1.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Off 1.18% from its record close of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 1.18% from its 52-week high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 28.86% from its 52-week low of 15568.64 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Rose 28.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2021 closing high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 15.71% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 2627.85 points or 15.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-21 1733ET