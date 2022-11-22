S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.22% Higher at 20220.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 242.88 points or 1.22% today to 20220.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 8.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.45% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 1002.83 points or 4.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1733ET